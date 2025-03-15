Another arrest made in vandalism at Colorado Tesla dealership

Another person has been charged in both federal and state court for allegedly igniting Molotov cocktails at the same dealership earlier this year.

Tesla has been a target for demonstrations and vandalism in the U.S. and elsewhere this year after CEO Elon Musk became a key figure in the Trump administration.

Gunshots were fired at a Tesla dealership in Oregon on Thursday for the second time in a week.

On Sunday, four Cybertrucks were destroyed in a blaze in Seattle. But investigators have not said if the fire, or fires, were intentionally set.