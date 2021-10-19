journal-news logo
Anna Netrebko needs shoulder surgery, cancels performances

FILE - Russian soprano Anna Netrebko bows to the audience at the end of La Scala opera house's gala season opener, Giacomo Puccini's opera "Tosca" at the Milan La Scala theater, Italy, on Dec. 7, 2019. Netrebko needs shoulder surgery and has canceled performances in Verdi’s “Nabucco” at the Vienna State Opera. The 50-year-old was to have sung Abigaille on Nov. 1, 6, 9 and 12, the first three with Amartuvshin Enkhbat in the title role and the last with Plácido Domingo (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Soprano Anna Netrebko needs shoulder surgery and has canceled performances in Verdi's “Nabucco” at the Vienna State Opera.

The 50-year-old was to have sung Abigaille on Nov. 1, 6, 9 and 12, the first three with Amartuvshin Enkhbat in the title role and the last with Plácido Domingo.

“I have been suffering from debilitating pain in my shoulder for many months now and my doctor has advised me that I must undergo urgent surgery on my shoulder followed by physical rehabilitation immediately after in order to address this,” she said in a statement Tuesday.

The company did not immediately announce a replacement.

