Anna Netrebko concert canceled by Taiwan national orchestra

Netrebko, a 51-year-old who was born in Russia and lives in Vienna, was among classical music's top draws until last year, when New York's Metropolitan Opera dropped her after she refused to distance herself from Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He schedule lists upcoming concerts in Hong Kong on March 9 and 11, and at Tokyo on March 15. She is scheduled to open the 100th anniversary season of Italy's Arena de Verona on June 16 in the title role of Verdi's “Aida” with Eyvazov, as Rademes.