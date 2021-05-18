journal-news logo
Angels star Trout leaves game due to right calf strain

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) is walked by Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Sam Hentges during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) is walked by Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Sam Hentges during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Nation & World | 1 hour ago
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has exited a game after the first inning because of a strained right calf

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout exited Monday night's game after the first inning because of a strained right calf.

The outfielder was limping after running to third on an inning-ending popup against Cleveland.

The three-time MVP entered the day sixth in the American League with a .333 batting average, but was 1 for 17 in his past six games. He snapped a five-game hitless streak Sunday at Boston, which was a game shy of the longest of his career.

Juan Lagares moved to center field after Trout departed and Jose Rojas entered the game in left.

