Angels' Rendon to have wrist surgery, miss rest of season

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, left, chats with Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
Anthony Rendon will miss the rest of the regular season

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will undergo surgery for a right wrist injury and miss the rest of the season, the team announced Friday.

Rendon reaggravated a previous injury to the wrist during Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and has not played since.

Rendon, 32, has played in 155 of the Angels’ 384 games during the first three seasons of the $245 million, seven-year deal he signed before the 2020 season.

Interim manager Phil Nevin said Thursday before the Angels began a three-game series at Seattle that Rendon seemed to be doing better and might be available to pinch-hit.

Instead, he'll have another season cut short by injury.

Rendon batted .228 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 45 games this season. Last year, he was limited to 58 games and hit .240 with nine homers and 34 RBIs.

His best season came in 2019 with Washington when he was an All-Star and led the NL with 44 doubles and 126 RBIs while hitting a career-best .319. He homered in Game 6 and Game 7 of the Nationals' World Series victory over the Houston Astros.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

