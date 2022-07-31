Angels' Reid Detmers adds immaculate inning to no-hitter

Duran has been one of the batters in all three against the Rangers, a first according to MLB.com.

Detmers has struggled since his no-hitter. He was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake for a couple weeks before being recalled.

Before Detmers, Houston's Mike Fiers in 2015 was the last to do the immaculate/no-hitter double in the same year.

It is only the third immaculate inning in Angels history, with all three occurring in the second inning. Nolan Ryan was the first on July 9, 1972 against Boston and Garrett Richards accomplished it on June 4, 2014 at Houston.

Immaculate innings remain special, but aren't as rare as they once were. This is the 10th since 2020 and 61st since 2000. There were none recorded from 1929-52.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports