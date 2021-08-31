Angels' Ohtani will not pitch Tuesday; Trout has setback

Ohtani is 8-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 19 starts. He also leads the majors with 41 home runs and remains in the lineup in his usual spot as the designated hitter.

The patchwork Angels' pitching staff has four starters on the injured list. Right-hander Jaime Barria will start in place of Ohtani.

Trout has not played since May 17 after going on the injured list due to a right calf strain. The original prognosis was six to eight weeks, but Trout has been out of the lineup for over three months since sustaining the injury.

“We were very optimistic and then he came up sore. So we’re still keep going back to that,” Maddon said. “We’re probably getting closer to having to say something like not this year. But he still wants to continue to continue to fight and we’re going to honor his wishes.”

