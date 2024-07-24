Angels OF Mike Trout leaves early from first rehab start in minors due to knee soreness

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout lasted just two innings of his first rehab start in the minors on Tuesday night due to soreness in his surgically-repaired left knee.

The three-time MVP struck out in his only at-bat for Triple-A Salt Lake, making his first rehab appearance since tearing the meniscus in his left knee in late April. Trout was pulled after two innings and the Angels said it was due to knee soreness and that he was day to day.

Angels manager Ron Washington said before their game on Tuesday in Seattle the plan was for Trout to play five innings in his first game, would be the designated hitter on Wednesday and hopefully be ready to play seven innings in the field on Thursday.

“Wait and see how things go each day,” Washington said. “He’s not going to want to come back unless he’s sure. We are very happy to be close to having him back.”

Trout was hitting .220 with 10 home runs and 14 RBIs in 29 games this season before he was injured. The 32-year-old has appeared in just 226 games since the start of the 2021 season due to injuries.

