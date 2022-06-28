Angels' Nevin banned 10 games for brawl; M's Winker gets 5

Nevin’s suspension began Monday night as the Angels opened a series against the Chicago White Sox. Bench coach Ray Montgomery, who received a two-game suspension, will manage in Nevin’s place. Montgomery and catching coach Bill Haselman (two games) will begin serving their suspensions after assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti returns from his five-game ban.

The punishments were announced within 90 minutes of Los Angeles' and Seattle's games Monday night.

Winker was hit by the first pitch of the second inning by Wantz, who had also thrown a pitch behind Rodríguez's head during in the first inning. Wantz, who is suspended for three games, is the only player not appealing.

The pitch to Rodríguez appeared to be the Angels' response to Erik Swanson’s 95 mph fastball near Mike Trout’s head during the ninth inning Saturday night. Trout voiced his frustration about the pitch following the game.

Winker reacted to getting hit by Wantz, angrily yelling and gesturing toward the Angels’ dugout. That resulted in both benches and bullpens emptying near Los Angeles' dugout on the third-base side. The brawl lasted nearly four minutes, with both teams appearing to throw multiple punches.

The game was delayed for 18 minutes. Of the eight who were ejected, Seattle manager Scott Servais is the only one who wasn't suspended.

Before the bans were announced, Nevin disputed that he used Wantz to throw at Seattle's players.

“That’s not factual. But I don’t want to get into a war of words with that," Nevin said. "What’s done is done. Yesterday’s over and done with. We’re focused on the White Sox today.”

Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker, right, and Justin Upton jaw with fans after a brawl between members of the Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. The fight started after Winker was hit by a pitch. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez (44) is held back as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) watches while several members of the Mariners and the Angels scuffle after Mariners' Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)