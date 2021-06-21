Angelina Jolie visits Burkina Faso as U.N. Special Envoy

While Burkina Faso has been battling a five-year Islamic insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State that’s killed thousands and displaced more than one million people, it’s also hosting more than 22,000 refugees, the majority Malian.

“The truth is we are not doing half of what we could and should ... to enable refugees to return home, or to support host countries, like Burkina Faso, coping for years with a fraction of the humanitarian aid needed to provide basic support and protection,” Jolie said.