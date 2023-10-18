BreakingNews
Journal-News newspaper printing impacted by print vendor tech outage

Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh plans to expand with a $45 million event venue

The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh has announced plans to expand with a $45 million event venue

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 minute ago
X

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh has announced plans to expand with a $45 million events venue.

The entertainment project is part of the museum's ‘Pop District’ initiative and would be built on an existing museum parking lot, according to Dan Law, the museum’s associate director. Museum officials presented plans for the project to the city's Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The proposed site would be around 58,000 square feet (17,500 square meters), including a first-floor concert venue with standing room for up to 1,000 people, a second-floor mezzanine, and an events space that could hold up to 360 people on the fourth floor. The third floor would be used for offices and support spaces.

Rick Armstrong, a museum spokesman, said work on the project could begin as soon as spring 2024, but the timelines are “still flexible” as the project moves through the planning and design processes.

In Other News
1
Ex-Treasury Secretary Lew, Biden's pick to be US envoy to Israel, faces...
2
Live updates | Cease-fire pleas and Israel-Hamas recriminations rise in...
3
Evan Carter, Corbin Carroll and MLB's precocious rookie class unfazed...
4
The chief suspect in the Natalee Holloway case is expected to plead...
5
Deadly attack in Belgium ignites fierce debate on failures of...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top