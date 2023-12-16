Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes fined a combined $150,000 for criticizing officials, AP source says

A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Chiefs coach Andy Reid was fined $100,000 and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fined $50,000 for criticizing officials following a 20-17 loss to Buffalo last week

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was fined $100,000 and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fined $50,000 for criticizing officials following Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Buffalo last week, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the fines weren’t announced.

Reid and Mahomes violated the NFL’s policy about public criticism of game officials for comments about an offside penalty that negated a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Kadarius Toney clearly lined up offside on a play in which he caught a lateral from Travis Kelce and ran for what would have been a go-ahead score. Reid said officials normally warn players about being offside and called the penalty “a bit embarrassing” for the NFL.

Mahomes slammed his helmet on the sideline and screamed at officials afterward. He said the penalty call was “elementary school” stuff.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Latino Democrats shift from quiet concern to open opposition to Biden's...
2
Israeli airstrike killed a USAID contractor in Gaza, his colleagues say
3
Cardinal is convicted of embezzlement in big Vatican financial trial...
4
Trump wants New Hampshire to put him on a path to the nomination before...
5
No room at the inn? As holidays approach, migrants face eviction from...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top