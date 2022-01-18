Andy Murray wins in Australia for 1st time since 2017

Murray beat Basilashvili in a three-hour three-setter last week in Sydney, where he reached the final of the tuneup tournament. This one went almost four hours.

When the 34-year-old Murray clinched it win on his third match point, he turned to the back of the court, closed his eyes and pumped his fists to celebrate.

After walking over to his courtside chair and dropping his racket, he returned to the court, punched the air and yelled “Let’s go!”

It was Murray's 49th win in an Australian Open singles match, moving him ahead of Andre Agassi and Ivan Lendl into fifth-place all-time. According to the International Tennis Federation, it's the most match wins at a Grand Slam tournament without winning the title, surpassing Lendl's 48 at Wimbledon.

Regardless, match win No. 50 in Australia is the immediate priority. He next plays Taro Daniel, a qualifier from Japan.

“I think there’s things in my game I can do better,” said Murray, who lost the 2010 final to Roger Federer and four others to Novak Djokovic. "Would love to have a deep run here, if possible.

“It’s something I’ve not had in one of the Slams since I’ve come back from the injury, and it’s something that’s motivating me.”

Murray's wasn't the only dramatic five-setter that finished in the early evening on Day 2.

Ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime fended off Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 0-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Maxime Cressy overcame 20 double-faults to upset fellow American and No. 22-seeded John Isner 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev, one of the biggest potential beneficiaries of Djokovic’s deportation, had a much more routine first round.

Nine-time champion Djokovic was already back in Serbia — two days after losing his legal challenge to stay in Australia despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19 — when Medvedev went into Rod Laver Arena for a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over Henri Laaksonen.

Aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second major title in the very next Grand Slam appearance after his first such trophy, Medvedev joined No. 5 Andrey Rublev, No. 11 Jannik Sinner, No. 13 Diego Schwartzman and No. 15 Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round.

That's where things could get more tricky: He next faces the mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Nobody has dominated in Melbourne like Djokovic, who is unbeaten in the 18 combined semifinals and finals he's reached at the Australian Open, including last year's victory over Medvedev for the title.

But Medvedev avenged that with his breakthrough major title at the U.S. Open, where his victory meant Djokovic’s bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam finished one win short.

“I like pressure,” Medvedev said. “Always want to do better than I did last year, (but) it’s not going to be easy.”

That’s something Leylah Fernandez has had to confront.

The 19-year-old Canadian lost 6-2, 6-4 to 133rd-ranked wild-card entry Maddison Inglis in her first Grand Slam match since her runner-up finish at the U.S. Open.

The venue and the vibe were a long way from her run to the final against Emma Raducanu at Flushing Meadows. Raducanu was scheduled later to play 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka appeared to be on the way out before she rallied from a set and a break down, winning nine straight games before completing a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 128-ranked Storm Sanders.

Third-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza, meanwhile, kept a perfect streak intact when she won her first-round match at the Australian Open for the 10th straight time, beating No. 77-ranked Clara Burel 6-3, 6-4.

”Very tricky. You’re always nervous going out there on Rod Laver, which I love, and starting a Grand Slam campaign," Muguruza said. “Very happy the way I played and, of course, controlling the nerves.”

Muguruza, a two-time major champion who was the 2020 runner-up in Australia, next plays French veteran Alize Cornet.

Also advancing were No. 6 Anett Kontaveit, 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek, 2021 French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, two-time major winner Simona Halep and 2011 U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur, who rallied to beat Robin Anderson 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3 to start her 20th — and last — Australian Open singles campaign.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova lost to Sorana Cirstea for the second straight year, this time 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.

“Yeah, I think that she likes my game, that she just is going for it,” said Kvitova, an Australian Open finalist three years ago. “But the season is long, so I hope that it will turn around.”

