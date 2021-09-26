Andrus breaks leg scoring winning run for A's, goes on IL

“It could be a multitude of little micro-traumas that kind of caused this thing,” Paparesta said. “Then he puts all of his weight on it, and (in) doing everything he can to get to home I think may have caused the fracture.”

Andrus stayed on the ground for several moments before being helped into the dugout, and X-rays taken revealed the fracture. The 33-year-old is expected to fly back to Texas and meet with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister before a determination is made on the next step.

“I don’t know that I’ve managed a player that’s tougher than Elvis is,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Pound for pound this kid brings it every day. Probably played hurt way more than anybody knew. His pain tolerance is off the charts. Obviously, it gives us a big hole.”

In other moves, the A’s reinstated reliever Sam Moll from the paternity list and recalled infielder Vimael Machin from Triple-A Sacramento.

Caption Oakland Athletics teammates attend to Elvis Andrus, center, as he collapsed with an injury after scoring against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The Athletics won 2-1. (AP Photo/John Hefti) Credit: John Hefti Credit: John Hefti