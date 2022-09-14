Andrew Morton bio of Queen Elizabeth II due in November

“During her long and storied reign Queen Elizabeth II devoted herself to her family and the wider family of nations. During times of national celebration and concern, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, she was the glue who kept the nation together," Morton said in a statement released Wednesday by Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group.

“Teasing out the character of the woman behind the impassive mask has been one of the challenges and fascinations of this biography,” he said.