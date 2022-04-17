Andrew Heaney whiffs 11, Dodgers sweep Reds with 9-1 blowout

After pitching scoreless ball into the fifth at Minnesota in his Dodgers debut last Tuesday, Heaney retired the first seven Reds he faced. After Farmer's hit, Heaney retired 10 of his final 12 batters while again relying on his breaking pitches more frequently than at any previous point in his major league career.

Trea Turner went 0 for 4 with a walk and a run, ending his career-best hitting streak at 27 games dating to last year. The 2021 MLB batting champion, who hit a 105 mph lineout to shortstop in the eighth, failed to get a hit for only the seventh time in 61 games since joining the Dodgers last season.

Tyler Mahle (1-1) struck out five before finding big trouble in the fourth, eventually yielding seven runs on seven hits by the Dodgers’ powerhouse lineup.

The Orange County native shut down the Dodgers early before five straight batters reached base to open the fourth. Muncy drove home Freeman and Turner before Smith and Taylor added RBI doubles.

Freeman chased Mahle with an RBI single, his second hit of the inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Daniel Duarte went on the 10-day injured list with swelling in his right elbow. He hasn't pitched since giving up two runs to Cleveland last Tuesday.

Dodgers: In the club's first roster moves of the season, RHP Phil Bickford was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bickford had arm soreness before spring training and wasn't ready to start the season in the majors. LA optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger, who made just one appearance.

UP NEXT

Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-1, 11.25 ERA) is scheduled to start in San Diego for the opener of a three-game series Monday.

Dodgers: A rematch of the NL Championship Series and a reunion game for Freeman and new Atlanta closer Kenley Jansen when the Braves and Dodgers open a three-game series. Clayton Kershaw (1-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for Los Angeles after throwing seven perfect innings in his season debut.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor, left, collides with shortstop Trea Turner after catching a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor, left, collides with shortstop Trea Turner after catching a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, second from left, hits a single as Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle, left, watches long with catcher Tyler Stephenson, right, and home plate umpire Jim Reynolds during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, second from left, hits a single as Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle, left, watches long with catcher Tyler Stephenson, right, and home plate umpire Jim Reynolds during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill