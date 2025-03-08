Andreas Kronthaler honors Westwood with a theatrical, rule-breaking vision at Paris Fashion Week

Texture was another star of the show. Chunky winter coats in rough wools clashed beautifully with shimmering metallic hoods and speckled knitwear, while velvet and tulle gowns exaggerated the body with bold padding at the hips and shoulders. Accessories veered into pure Westwood fantasy — furry heels, deliberately clashing socks, and a gilded birdcage handbag, equal parts opulent and ironic.

The collection also served as a personal tribute. Marking his 30 years in London, Kronthaler wove in subtle references to the city’s eclectic energy, infusing the lineup with a mix of streetwise edge and historic grandeur. As the final model exited, he stepped onto the runway, bouquet in hand, and flung flowers into the crowd, a celebratory gesture that felt as spontaneous and theatrical as the clothes themselves.

Vivienne Westwood’s legacy has always been about challenging expectations. Under Kronthaler, that defiant spirit remains, recharged with a fresh, fearless sense of drama.

