X

Anderson shines, Braves shut out Reds again to sweep series

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Nation & World | 13 minutes ago
By CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press
Ian Anderson dazzled in another shutout performance for Atlanta, and the Braves won a playoff series for the first time in almost two decades by sweeping the light-hitting Cincinnati Reds with a 5-0 victory

ATLANTA (AP) — Ian Anderson dazzled in another shutout performance for Atlanta, and the Braves won a playoff series for the first time in almost two decades by sweeping the light-hitting Cincinnati Reds with a 5-0 victory Thursday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits for the NL East champions, including a run-scoring double in the fifth. After winning Wednesday’s series opener 1-0 in 13 innings, Atlanta broke open Game 2 on two-run homers by Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall off Raisel Iglesias in the eighth.

Anderson struck out nine in six innings as the Braves snapped their record-tying string of losses in 10 consecutive postseason rounds since their last playoff series win in 2001. Atlanta will face Miami or the Chicago Cubs in the NL Division Series in Houston.

Just like in 2001, when Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz helped lead the way, Atlanta's pitching staff delivered.

The 22-year-old Anderson allowed two hits and walked two in his playoff debut after six regular-season starts. Will Smith, Chris Martin and Mark Melancon each threw one perfect inning.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the fifth inning in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the fifth inning in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits an RBI double during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits an RBI double during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo heads to the dugout after he was relieved during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo heads to the dugout after he was relieved during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo, center left, is relieved by manager David Bell during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo, center left, is relieved by manager David Bell during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) throws to first after forcing out Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) during the second inning in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. The Reds' Mike Moustakas was safe at first. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) throws to first after forcing out Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) during the second inning in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. The Reds' Mike Moustakas was safe at first. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) throws to first after forcing out Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) during the second inning in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. The Reds' Mike Moustakas was safe at first. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) throws to first after forcing out Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) during the second inning in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. The Reds' Mike Moustakas was safe at first. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama of Japan, heads to the dugout after grounding out during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama of Japan, heads to the dugout after grounding out during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.