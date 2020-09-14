Andersen wins Stage 14 at Tour de France led by Roglic

Roglic, the former ski jumper, remained 44 seconds ahead of his fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, and 59 clear of Egan Bernal, the defending champion.
Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen crosses the finish line to win the 14th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 194 kilometers (120,5 miles) with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Lyon, France, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Stephane Mahe, Pool via AP)
Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the yellow jersey of the overall leader speaks with Ireland's Sam Bennett, wearing the best sprinters green jersey as he gets a fist bump from France's Benoit Cosnefroy before the 14th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 194 kilometers (120,5 miles) with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Lyon, France, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Spectators cheer the pack with Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the yellow jersey of the overall leader during the 14th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 194 kilometers (120,5 miles) with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Lyon, France, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Belgium's Edward Theuns, left, and Switzerland's Stefan Kung rides in the breakeway during the 14th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 194 kilometers (120,5 miles) with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Lyon, France, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Belgium's Edward Theuns, left, and Switzerland's Stefan Kung ride during the 14th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 194 kilometers (120,5 miles) with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Lyon, France, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
The pack rides during the 14th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 194 kilometers (120,5 miles) with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Lyon, France, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Spectators cheer the riders during the 14th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 194 kilometers (120,5 miles) with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Lyon, France, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Ireland's Sam Bennett, wearing the best sprinters green jersey rides in the pack during the 14th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 194 kilometers (120,5 miles) with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Lyon, France, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
