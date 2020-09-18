X

Andersen doubles down at Tour de France, wins Stage 19

The pack rides during the stage 19 of the Tour de France cycling race over 166 kilometers (103 miles), with start in Bourg-en-Bresse and finish in Champagnole, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Credit: Christophe Ena

Danish rider Soren Kragh Andersen has won Stage 19 at the Tour de France

CHAMPAGNOLE, France (AP) — That's deux for Soren Kragh Andersen at the Tour de France.

The Danish rider who won Stage 14 doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 on Friday, with another cunningly timed attack.

Behind him, saving their last reserves of strength for a time trial on Saturday that will decide the Tour podium, race leader Primoz Roglic and his rivals preferred to coast to the finish while Andersen hared off for the prestige of the stage victory.

He left 11 other riders he'd been with in a breakaway for dead with an acceleration 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the finish in Champagnole in eastern France.

He held up two fingers at the line — one for each of his stage wins.

The pack rides under a French flag during the stage 19 of the Tour de France cycling race over 166 kilometers (103 miles), with start in Bourg-en-Bresse and finish in Champagnole, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Credit: Christophe Ena

The pack rides during the stage 19 of the Tour de France cycling race over 166 kilometers (103 miles), with start in Bourg-en-Bresse and finish in Champagnole, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Credit: Christophe Ena

The pack rides during the stage 19 of the Tour de France cycling race over 166 kilometers (103 miles), with start in Bourg-en-Bresse and finish in Champagnole, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Credit: Christophe Ena

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the yellow jersey of the overall leader, drinks as he rides with the pack during the stage 19 of the Tour de France cycling race over 166 kilometers (103 miles), with start in Bourg-en-Bresse and finish in Champagnole, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Credit: Christophe Ena

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey at the start of the 19th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 166.5 kilometers between Bourg-En-Bresse and Champagole, France Friday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Tim De Waele/Pool via AP)
Credit: Tim De Waele

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar arrives for the start of the 19th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 166.5 kilometers between Bourg-En-Bresse and Champagole, France Friday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Tim De Waele/Pool via AP)
Credit: Tim De Waele

Lukas Postlberger of Austria is treated by medics during the stage 19 of the Tour de France cycling race over 166 kilometers (103 miles), with start in Bourg-en-Bresse and finish in Champagnole, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Credit: Christophe Ena

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the yellow jersey of the overall leader, gives a fist bump to Ireland's Sam Bennett, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, as Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, smiles at the start of the stage 19 of the Tour de France cycling race over 166 kilometers (103 miles), with start in Bourg-en-Bresse and finish in Champagnole, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Credit: Christophe Ena

Ireland's Sam Bennett wearing the best sprinters green jersey arrives for the start of the 19th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 166.5 kilometers between Bourg-En-Bresse and Champagole, France Friday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Tim De Waele/Pool via AP)
Credit: Tim De Waele

