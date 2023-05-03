Ancient Knights of Malta get their 1st non-aristocratic head

The order experienced a governance crisis in 2016-2017 sparked by a condom distribution scandal that resulted in Francis ousting the then-grand master and imposing years of Vatican-mandated constitutional reforms. Last year, a now-former top leader of the Knights warned that the proposed reforms risked the order's sovereign status since they implied the Knights were a subject of the Holy See.

The distinction matters to the order because the Knights count on their reputation as a sovereign neutral player to gain access to crisis-hit areas that might be denied to other humanitarian groups.

During a recent conversation with journalists before the election, Dunlap denied the Vatican intervention posed a risk of creating confusion or had negatively impacted the Knights' ability to maneuver in conflict zones.

“Absolutely not,” he said, adding that during the years of turmoil, the Knights had actually opened diplomatic relations with four new countries and that 11 ambassadors from countries that don’t have diplomatic relations showed up for his New Years' greetings this year.

“We’ve had no country that withdrew their ambassador,” Dunlap said.

Dunlap’s election to a 10-year term ends a period of change that including the election of a new governing body in January and the approval of a Vatican-mandated constitution in September.

Dunlap’s election was the first under the new constitution, which allows the election of a grand master — the order's head of state — without noble lineage and removes the requirement that he serve for life. The reforms were deemed necessary to broaden the pool of potential leaders down the line.

Dunlap was born in Ottawa and practices law in New York. He found his vocation to the Knights in the 1980s while volunteering with AIDS patients at the Cardinal Cooke Medical Center in Harlem, where he has continued to volunteer.

