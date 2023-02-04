Ancer keeps his distance over Young in Saudi Arabia

BreakingNews
27 minutes ago
Abraham Ancer and Cameron Young appear to have turned the Saudi International into a two-man race

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Abraham Ancer had a 6-under 64 to bump his lead to two shots over Cameron Young on Saturday going into the final round of the Saudi International.

Ancer and Young, the PGA Tour rookie of the year who had a 65, have separated themselves from the field in the $5 million Asian Tour event.

Ancer was at 17-under 193, two clear of Young. The next group of players was another five shots behind, which included Matthew Wolff (63).

Ancer, who has dual citizenship in the United States and Mexico, has two wins on top tours, including a World Golf Championship in Tennessee. Young is still trying for his first win on a top tour.

The tournament featured a majority of Saudi-funded LIV Golf players, whose season doesn't start for three weeks. Ancer joined LIV last summer after the U.S. Open. Young is still part of the PGA Tour, though he has been targeted by LIV Golf. He received a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour to play.

