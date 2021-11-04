Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier is arrested

Igor Danchenko is the third person, and second in a two-month span, to face charges in special counsel John Durham's probe into the origins of the Russia investigation.

Danchenko functioned as a source for Christopher Steele, a former British spy who was paid by Democrats to examine ties between Russia and Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. The research was used by the FBI as it applied for and received surveillance warrants targeting a former Trump campaign aide.