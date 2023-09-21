An Israeli tank was stolen from a military zone. Authorities found it in a junkyard

Israeli authorities are trying to figure out how a tank was stolen from a military training zone in northern Israel

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JULIA FRANKEL – Associated Press
30 minutes ago
X

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities are trying to figure out how a heavily armored, but unarmed, tank was stolen from a military training zone after finding it discarded in a junkyard.

The Israeli Merkava 2 tank disappeared from a training zone in northern Israel near the coastal city of Haifa, the Israeli army said Wednesday. The training zone is closed to the public when in use, but is otherwise accessible to passersby.

Police said the 65-ton tank was found abandoned in a scrapyard near a military base. In a video from the scene, the army green tank towers alongside rusty scraps of metal and other industrial castoffs.

The army said the Merkava 2 was decommissioned years ago and was unarmed. It said it had been used most recently as a “stationary vehicle for soldiers' exercises.”

Police said they had arrested two suspects in connection with the theft.

In Other News
1
King Charles III is to visit fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral on day 2...
2
Russia strikes cities from east to west Ukraine, starting fires and...
3
Lebanon begins investigating shooting outside US Embassy that caused no...
4
Syrian President Bashar Assad arrives in China on first visit since the...
5
Stock market today: Asian shares track Wall Street's slump after Fed...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top