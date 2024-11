An emotional Rafael Nadal retires at the Davis Cup after he loses and Spain is eliminated

The 38-year-old Nadal said beforehand that his feelings would need to be put on hold, that this week was about attempting to claim one last title for his country, not about pondering his impending retirement, which he announced last month would come after this event.

But he acknowledged after playing that the moment got to him, that "the emotions were difficult to manage,” and that he felt nerves out there amid the roars of an adoring, sign- and flag-toting crowd that mostly showed up for one player and one player only.

After Nadal was beaten on the indoor hard court at the sold-out Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in southern Spain, he became a cheerleader for his heir apparent, Carlos Alcaraz, who evened the matchup against the Netherlands at 1-all by getting past Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (0), 6-3 in the other singles match. But then van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof clinched the victory by defeating Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) in the deciding doubles match.

Even if Spain had managed to get past the Netherlands in the best-of-three-match quarterfinals, Nadal said that if he were his team's captain, he wouldn't pick himself to play again in the semifinals after that performance against the 80th-ranked van de Zandschulp.

“Probably the easy move,” Nadal said with a smile, “and maybe the right move, is to change.”

At least he was in a joking mood after the result ended his 29-match winning streak in Davis Cup singles. The only other blemish on his record, which stood at 29-1 entering Tuesday, came in his debut all the way back in 2004.

“I lost my first match in the Davis Cup, and I lost my last one,” Nadal said. “So we close the circle.”

When his match ended — with Nadal ranging to his left but not quite able to get into proper position and putting a forehand into the net — he walked to the net for a quick hug with his opponent.

“That was a tough, tough match to play,” said van de Zandschulp, noting that he idolized Nadal while growing up.

In certain ways, and for brief interludes, this was, unmistakably, the Nadal that van de Zandschulp — and so many others — can remember. The white headband, marked with the red bull logo Nadal made famous. The white tape wrapped around all four of his left, racket-holding fingers. The water bottles by his sideline bench, placed just so.

There was the occasional ace right on a line. The occasional serve-and-volley foray forward. The occasional over-the-shoulder putaway. And, yes, the occasional hop and uppercut and scream of “Vamos!” after claiming a key point or closing out a game.

There also were, neither to Nadal’s or most of the 9,200 spectators’ liking, several points where he did look like what he truly is right now: a once-dominant figure diminished by age and injuries. His forehand didn’t always have the same verve: His 10 groundstroke winners were barely half of van de Zandschulp’s 19. His footwork and speed were hardly ideal and partly responsible for his 26 unforced errors.

Nadal was just not able to bring his best, no matter how many chants of “Ra-fa!” or “España!” or “Si, se puede!” (“Yes, you can!”) broke out, no matter how many signs or scarves reading “Gracias, Rafa!” or red-and-yellow Spanish flags of all sizes dotted the arena.

“I mean, (at this) moment of my career, I can’t complain much. I go (out) there, I try my best, I try to enjoy and play with the right energy, with the right attitude,” Nadal said. “Just didn’t work.”

This version of Nadal had hip issues, including surgery in June 2023, and abdominal problems that combined to limit him to only 24 matches over the past two years. He went 12-8 in singles in 2024.

The match against van de Zandschulp — who upset Alcaraz at the U.S. Open — was Nadal's first outing that counted since early August at the Paris Olympics. He lost there in the second round of singles to Novak Djokovic and bowed out in the doubles quarterfinals alongside Alcaraz.

Nadal and Alcaraz — already a four-time major champion at age 21 — practiced with each other hours before the start of play. The run-up to this Davis Cup has largely been about memories of, and tributes to, Nadal — including a lengthy post on social media by his rival and friend Roger Federer.

Nadal will forever be remembered for his rivalries with Federer and Djokovic as part of the Big Three of men’s tennis, a trio of generational talents who ruled the sport for much of the past two decades.

Federer, now 43, announced his departure in 2022; only Djokovic, 37, remains active.

All three were talented. All three were successful. All three were popular.

Nadal’s appeal to fans was both how he played on a court and the humility he displayed away from one, which might explain why there even were fans wearing the orange representing Netherlands who applauded when he was introduced.

“When we heard the news that Rafa was retiring, this really became something special — a chance to see the greatest sportsman in the country’s history,” said Luis Julve, a 19-year-old college student who made the trip from Madrid with his mother and aunt.

They and other locals expressed their love over and over, from the raucous standing ovation that greeted Nadal’s entrance to the court to the repeat after the match’s conclusion. In an example of the sort of home-court advantage frequently seen at this team event — more soccer rowdiness than stereotypical tennis genteelness — they jeered and whistled whenever the contingent of Dutch fans in a small section of the lower bowl tried to offer encouragement to their guy.

Nadal could not come through this time.

“I went on court, and came here, with the goal to help the team. ... It just didn’t work, and there was a possibility that would happen,” he said. “He played better than me today. There’s nothing more to say.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

