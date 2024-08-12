An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the USGS says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the U.S. Geological Survey said Monday.
People reported feeling it strongly across the Los Angeles area. A medical building shook and residents said glasses and dishes rattled in many places.
The quake comes less than a week after a 5.2 magnitude temblor hit southern California and was also widely felt in Los Angeles. That quake caused no injuries or major damage.
The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.
Monday’s quake was centered near the Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park, about 7.5 miles (12.1 kilometers) below the surface.
In Other News
1
US beefs up posture in Middle East, warns an Iran-backed attack on...
2
Book Review: 'Kent State' a chilling examination of 1970 campus...
3
Israel-Hamas war latest: Leaders of France, Germany and Britain endorse...
4
Pfizer CEO on moving beyond COVID vaccines to become a leader in cancer...
5
After fire struck Maui's Upcountry, residents of one town looked to...