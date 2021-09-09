An all-you-can eat Metallica buffet of 'Black Album' covers

Imagine a giant all-you-can-eat buffet, row after row of hot, steaming offerings. The thing is, there are only 12 items on the menu, like seven trays of meatballs each cooked by a different chef.

That's what you get with “The Metallica Blacklist,” a 53-song orgy of covers of Metallica's self-titled 1991 album better known as “The Black Album.” Because there are so many different artists contributing, there's a ton of repetition here; no fewer than 12 different artists cover “Nothing Else Matters.” The most attention-grabbing collaboration is by Miley Cyrus with instrumentation from Elton John and Yo-Yo Ma.