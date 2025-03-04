An actor in winter. Sir Anthony Hopkins will have a memoir out this fall

“There is a photograph I keep on my phone of my father and me on the beach when I was a child. I often tell that boy: ‘We did OK, kid,'" the Oscar-winning actor said in a statement released Tuesday by Summit. "I wonder how a boy from Wales, the son of a baker, got here. My entire life is a great mystery. This book is my story.”

Hopkins, 87, is known for such films as "The Silence of the Lambs," " The Father," "The Remains of the Day" and "The Lion in Winter." According to Summit, he will also write about his childhood in Wales, his stage career and his personal struggles, including how his drinking destroyed his first marriage, and how he has remained sober for nearly half a century.

“He constantly battles against the desire to move through life alone and avoid connection for fear of getting hurt — much like the men in his family — and as the years go by, he deals with questions of mortality, getting ready to discover what his father called The Big Secret,” the publisher's announcement reads in part.

“Featuring a special collection of personal photographs throughout, ‘We Did OK, Kid’ is a raw and passionate memoir from a complex, iconic figure who has inspired audiences with remarkable performances for over 60 years.”