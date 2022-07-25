Amusan gets WR, then the gold, in superfast 100 hurdles

In 2016, Harrison also broke the record under unusual circumstances — in London, a week before the Olympics started after she had failed to qualify for the U.S. team heading to Rio de Janeiro.

Amusan attended UTEP and considers Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce her hero.

Hers was the first gold medal for the Nigerian team in a meet that has been dominated by the Americans.

Athing Mu won the women's 800 meters to give the U.S. its 29th medal of these games, one short of tying the record for most at one world championships.

Later in the night, the Americans were favored to win both the men's and women's 4x400s, with 400 hurdles world-record holder Sydney McLaughlin running the anchor leg for the women.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, reacts after winning the women's 100-meter hurdles semifinal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Combined Shape Caption Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, reacts after winning the women's 100-meter hurdles semifinal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined Shape Caption Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, wins the women's 100-meter hurdles semifinal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Combined Shape Caption Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, wins the women's 100-meter hurdles semifinal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined Shape Caption Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, wins the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Combined Shape Caption Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, wins the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined Shape Caption Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, wins the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Combined Shape Caption Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, wins the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis