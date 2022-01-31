Amnesty seeks no charges for 3 migrants in 2019 ship revolt

“This case is essentially about an attempted pushback to Libya, which would have been illegal,” said Elisa de Pieri, a researcher in Amnesty’s European regional office.

“We are calling for the prosecution to drop all the charges against them,” she added.

She noted that the U.N. considers that Libya isn't considered a safe port, and that the young men were merely trying to defend the other migrants against danger.

“Libya is not a place of safety,” she said, adding that the Amnesty delegation wants to emphasize through their presence at the hearing that the people on board the El Hiblu had no good option.

“This trial has dragged for nearly three years and nothing much is happening. The prosecution has been very slow in doing things that should have been done at the beginning,” de Pieri said.

The case is still in the compilation of evidence stage, and a final verdict isn't expected anytime soon.

