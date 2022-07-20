Amnesty Intl says Myanmar army has laid landmines in Kayah

Amnesty’s report said landmines have been deployed in at least 20 villages in Kayah. The report backed earlier allegations made by ethnic groups.

The Karenni Human Rights Group earlier this month also accused army forces of planting landmines in villages and settlements in Kayah state.

Last month, the United Nations Children's Fund reported that landmines and unexploded ordnance had maimed or killed children in many regions of the country, with the largest number of casualties in Shan state in northeastern Myanmar.

Apart from the immediate danger, planting landmines can prevent people who flee violence from returning to their homes and fields, Amnesty International noted.

It said that ethnic armed groups were warning residents to be aware of the risks.

“The military appears to be systematically laying landmines near where it is based as well as in areas from which it retreats," it said.

Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering widespread peaceful protests that were put down with lethal force by the army and police. The nonviolent opposition has since turned into armed resistance, and the country has slipped into what some U.N. experts characterize as a civil war.

Amnesty International has also accused Myanmar's military of carrying out widespread atrocities in the eastern part of the country that constitute war crimes and probably crimes against humanity, saying that civilians from the Karen and Karenni ethnic minorities have been the targets of unlawful killing, arbitrary detention and forcible displacement.

This photo taken in June/July 2022 and provided by Amnesty International shows the damaged St. Matthew's Church at Daw Ngay Khu village in Kayah state, eastern Myanmar. Myanmar's military has laid landmines that have killed and injured people in and around villages in Kayah, a conflict-affected region near the border with Thailand, Amnesty International said Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Amnesty International via AP) Credit: Uncredited

This photo taken in June/July 2022 and provided by Amnesty International shows the St. Matthew's Church at Daw Ngay Khu village in Kayah state, eastern Myanmar. Myanmar's military has laid landmines that have killed and injured people in and around villages in Kayah, a conflict-affected region near the border with Thailand, Amnesty International said Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Amnesty International via AP) Credit: Uncredited

This photo taken in June/July 2022 and provided by Amnesty International shows a ruined home in Daw Ngay Khu village in Kayah state, eastern Myanmar. Myanmar's military has laid landmines that have killed and injured people in and around villages in Kayah, a conflict-affected region near the border with Thailand, Amnesty International said Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Amnesty International via AP) Credit: Uncredited