Amid virus fears, China urges workers to skip holiday travel

“Local governments should step up publicity efforts to encourage enterprises and institutions to ... guide workers to vacation at their place of work to the extent possible," the commission said in a notice on its website.

The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival as it is called in China, is traditionally a time when families gather for meals and to visit temple fairs and watch firework displays. For tens of millions of migrant workers, it means traveling long distances by train, plane and bus to their rural hometowns, turning it into what is known as the world's greatest annual human migration.

Millions of middle class Chinese also use the occasion to take vacations at home and abroad. Over the roughly six-week travel period, Chinese can take upward of 3 billion trips.

Along with discouraging travel, Chinese authorities are also carrying out a campaign to vaccinate 50 million people before the Lunar New Year holiday.

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks along a street during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Beijing has urged residents not to leave the city during the Lunar New Year holiday in February, implementing new restrictions and mass testings after several coronavirus infections last week. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

