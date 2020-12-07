Amid pandemic, Davos event to be held in Singapore next year

Forum leaders in early October had said the elite gathering that usually takes place in the frigid climes of the Swiss Alps every January would be held in the Swiss city of Lucerne and nearby town of Buergenstock in May next year, delayed because of the pandemic.

“The change in location reflects the Forum’s priority of safeguarding the health and safety of participants and the host community,” managing director Adrian Monck said. “After careful consideration, and in light of the current situation with regards to COVID-19 cases, it was decided that Singapore was best placed to hold the meeting.”