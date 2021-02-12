Amid COVID shutdowns, GOP's McCarthy attended son's wedding

He said it was fortunate the wedding took place one day before the state imposed another aggressive lockdown.

“We took every precaution to ensure a safe celebration,” McCarthy added. “We spent the majority of the time outside with the dinner following the ceremony in an almost completely open area. We wore masks indoors that day, except in those instances where some had to let makeup dry or when we were eating.”

“Did our families get close to one another? Of course. Did we feel safe? Of course,” he wrote. “Would I celebrate this beautiful day ... again. You better believe it.”

McCarthy has criticized strict lockdowns like those imposed by California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom has weathered a public drubbing for dining out with friends and lobbyists at an opulent San Francisco Bay Area restaurant last fall, while telling residents to stay home. Cell phone photos of the dinner showed the guests sitting close together without masks.

In September, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the target of criticism after a private visit to a hair salon at a time when such businesses were ordered closed.