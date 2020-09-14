Amid ashes, California governor fires away on climate change

But he said it won’t change the minds of those who view global warming as fiction.

“This is not enough,” he said. “But don’t worry, we’re going to have this over and over, with hurricanes, with flooding of subways in places in Florida and New Orleans and Texas," he said.

“The weather is changing, and human beings can’t snap their fingers and tell the weather: ‘Don’t change,'" said Brown, who left office last year and now serves as chairman of the California-China Climate Institute at the University of California, Berkeley.. “The weather is changing because of the chemicals that human beings are putting into the air all over the world.”

Newsom was more blunt, saying “unless we get our act together on climate change, unless we disabuse ourselves of all the BS that’s being spewed by a very small group of people," then time to take action will be lost.

Newsom noted that just in the last month, California had its hottest August, with world-record-setting heat in Death Valley. It had 14,000 dry lightning strikes that set off hundreds of fires, some that combined into creating five of the 10 largest fires in the state's recorded history. And it had back-to-back heat waves stretching through the Labor Day weekend.

California already is leading the nation in lowering its carbon output, Newsom said, but “we're going to have to do more and we’re going to have to fast-track our efforts.”

The state's ambitious goal of using 100% clean energy by 2045 “is inadequate,” Newsom argued. “We’re going to have to be more aggressive in terms of meeting our goals much sooner.”

He said the state must push to more quickly adopt electric vehicles and other non-polluting transportation, and ordered the heads of his environmental protection and natural resources agencies to explore more changes to the state's industrial and agricultural policies.

Newsom finally called for voters to unseat politicians “across the spectrum” who deny the effects of climate change, saying he was not just criticizing President Donald Trump.

Republican state Sen. Jim Nielsen and Assemblyman James Gallagher countered that the cause of recent devastating wildfires and electricity blackouts "is decades of bad policy enacted by Democrats, not climate change.”

“The excuse of climate change cannot be used to deflect from the fundamental failure to address the fuels build-up in our forests that are the cause of these devastating fires," they said in a statement. “These same misguided policy decisions have led to rolling blackouts and an energy grid that is falling apart.”

California Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld talks to the media after he toured the North Complex Fire zone with Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Butte County, outside of Oroville, Calif. (Paul Kitagaki Jr/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool) Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr. Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr.

