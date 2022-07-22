AmEx 2Q profits fall 14% despite higher cardmember spending

AmEx had profit of $1.96 billion, or $2.57 a share, down from $2.28 billion, or $2.80 a share, in the same period a year earlier. That topped the $2.42 that Wall Street was looking for, according to FactSet.

The New York company saw a massive surge of spending on its proprietary cards in the quarter, up 30% from a year ago, a surge that the company attributed to higher travel and entertainment spending. Spending on AmEx's corporate cards also increased, a notable trend since companies had still be reluctant to pay for employee travel in an age of remote work and post-pandemic travel behavior.