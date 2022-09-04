America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

As more details emerge from last month's FBI search of Trump's Florida home, the Justice Department has painted a portrait of an indifference for the rules on a scale that some thought inconceivable after establishment of the Presidential Records Act in 1978.

“I cannot think of a historical precedent in which there was even the suspicion that a president or even a high-ranking officer in the administration, with the exception of the Nixon administration, purposely and consciously or even accidentally removing such a sizable volume of papers," said Richard Immerman, who served as assistant deputy director of national intelligence from 2007 to 2009.

FBI agents who searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Aug. 8 found more than 100 documents with classification markings, including 18 marked top secret, 54 secret and 31 confidential, according to court filings. The FBI also identified 184 documents marked as classified in 15 boxes recovered by the National Archives in January, and it received additional classified documents during a June visit to Mar-a-Lago. An additional 10,000 other government records with no classification markings were also found.

That could violate the Presidential Records Act, which says that such records are government property and must be preserved.

That law was enacted after Nixon resigned from office in the midst of the Watergate scandal and sought to destroy hundreds of hours of secretly recorded White House tapes. It established government ownership of presidential records starting with Ronald Reagan.

The act specifies that immediately after a president leaves office, the National Archives and Records Administration takes legal and physical custody of the outgoing administration's records and begins to work with the incoming White House staff on appropriate records management.

According to the National Archives, records that have no “administrative, historical, informational, or evidentiary value” can be disposed of before obtaining the archivist's written permission.

Documents have been recovered from Trump’s bedroom, closet, bathroom and storage areas at his Florida resort, which doubles as his home. In June, when Justice Department officials met a Trump lawyer to retrieve records in response to a subpoena, the lawyer handed them documents in a "Redweld envelope, double-wrapped in tape."

Trump has claimed he declassified all the documents in his possession and had been working in earnest with department officials on returning documents when they conducted the Mar-a-Lago search. During the 2016 campaign, Trump asserted that Clinton's use of her private email server for sensitive State Department material was disqualifying for her candidacy; chants from his supporters to “lock her up” became a mainstay at his political rallies.

James Trusty, a lawyer for Trump in the records matter, said on Fox News that Trump's possession of the sensitive government material was equivalent to hanging on to an “overdue library book.”

But Trump's former attorney general, Bill Barr, said in a separate Fox News interview that he was “skeptical” of Trump's claim that he declassified everything. "People say this (raid) was unprecedented -- well, it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a country club, OK,” Barr said.

Trump's attitude about White House records is not so surprising to some who worked for him.

One of Trump's national security advisers, John Bolton, said briefers quickly learned that Trump often tried to hang onto sensitive documents, and they took steps to make sure documents didn't go missing. Classified information was tweeted, shared with reporters and adversaries — even found in a White House complex bathroom.

That approach is out of step with how modern-day presidents have operated.

Obama, while writing his White House memoir after leaving office, had paper records he used in his research delivered to him in locked bags from a secure National Archives storage facility and returned them in similar fashion.

Dwight Eisenhower, who left office years before the Presidential Records Act was passed, kept official records secure at Fort Ritchie, Maryland, even though there was no requirement for him to do so.

Neil Eggleston, who served as White House counsel during the final years of the Obama administration, recalled that Fred Fielding, who held the same position in the George W. Bush administration, advised him as he started his new job to hammer home to staff the requirements set in the records act.

Similarly, Trump's White House counsel, Donald McGahn, sent a staff-wide memo in the first weeks of the administration underscoring “that presidential records are the property of the United States.”

“It's not a hard concept that documents prepared during the course of our presidential administration are not your personal property or the president’s personal properties," Eggleston said.

Presidents are not required to obtain security clearances to access intelligence or formally instructed on their responsibilities to safeguard secrets when they leave office, said Larry Pfeiffer, a former CIA officer and senior director of the White House Situation Room.

But guidelines issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees the intelligence agencies, require that any “sensitive compartmented information” –- some of the highest-value intelligence the U.S. possesses –- be viewed only in secure rooms known as “SCIFs.”

The FBI, in a court filing, this past week included a photo of some of the records that agents discovered in the search of Trump's estate. The photo showed cover sheets on at least five sets of papers that are marked "TOP SECRET/SCI," a reference to sensitive compartmented information, as well as a cover sheet labeled "SECRET/SCI" and "Contains sensitive compartmented information." The FBI also found dozens of empty folders marked classified, with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there.

A president can keep reports presented during a briefing for later review. And presidents –- or nominees for president during an election year -– aren’t always briefed in a SCIF, depending on their schedules and locations, Pfeiffer said.

“There’s no intelligence community directive that says how presidents should or shouldn’t be briefed on the materials,” said Pfeiffer, now director of the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy, and International Security. “We’ve never had to worry about it before.”

People around the president with access to intelligence are trained on intelligence rules on handling classified information and required to follow them. But imposing restrictions on the president would be difficult for intelligence agencies, Pfeiffer said, because “by virtue of being the executive of the executive branch, he sets all the rules with regard to secrecy and classification.”

President Joe Biden told reporters recently that he often reads his top secret Presidential Daily Briefing at his home in Delaware, where he frequently spends his weekends and holidays. But Biden said he takes precautions to make certain the document stays secure.

"I have in my home a cabined-off space that is completely secure," Biden said.

He added: "I read it. I lock it back up and give it to the military.”

___

Associated Press reporter Nomaan Merchant contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Donald Trump at https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Fawn Hall, former secretary for fired National Security Council staff member Lt. Col. Oliver North, is surrounded by photographers during an appearance before the joint House-Senate Iran-Contra committees on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 8, 1987. Hall testified that she had helped North shred documents related to the Iran-Contra affair. (AP Photo/John Duricka, File) Credit: John Duricka Credit: John Duricka Combined Shape Caption FILE - Fawn Hall, former secretary for fired National Security Council staff member Lt. Col. Oliver North, is surrounded by photographers during an appearance before the joint House-Senate Iran-Contra committees on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 8, 1987. Hall testified that she had helped North shred documents related to the Iran-Contra affair. (AP Photo/John Duricka, File) Credit: John Duricka Credit: John Duricka

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Former CIA Director David Petraeus prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 22, 2015, before the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Middle East policy. Petraeus apologized to Congress for sharing classified information with a biographer with whom he was having an affair. Petraeus, was forced to resign and pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor for sharing classified material. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Combined Shape Caption FILE - Former CIA Director David Petraeus prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 22, 2015, before the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Middle East policy. Petraeus apologized to Congress for sharing classified information with a biographer with whom he was having an affair. Petraeus, was forced to resign and pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor for sharing classified material. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Combined Shape Caption FILE - President Lyndon Johnson meets in the White House Cabinet Room with top military and defense advisers on Oct. 31, 1968 in Washington. From left to right, CIA Director Richard Helms, Central Intelligence Agency, Presidential Assistant Walt Rostow, Undersecretary of state Nicholas Katzenbach, Johnson, Defense Secretary Clark Clifford and Deputy Defense Secretary Paul Nitze. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Anonymous Credit: Anonymous Combined Shape Caption FILE - President Lyndon Johnson meets in the White House Cabinet Room with top military and defense advisers on Oct. 31, 1968 in Washington. From left to right, CIA Director Richard Helms, Central Intelligence Agency, Presidential Assistant Walt Rostow, Undersecretary of state Nicholas Katzenbach, Johnson, Defense Secretary Clark Clifford and Deputy Defense Secretary Paul Nitze. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Anonymous Credit: Anonymous

Combined Shape Caption Hillary Clinton poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'White Noise' and the opening ceremony during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Combined Shape Caption Hillary Clinton poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'White Noise' and the opening ceremony during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Combined Shape Caption FILE - People walk up the steps even though the National Archives is closed with the partial government shutdown, Dec. 22, 2018 in Washington. While the Archives safeguards precious national documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, that's only the public face of their sprawling collection, which spans 13 billion pages of text and 10 million maps, charts and drawings, as well as tens of millions of photographs, films and other records. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Combined Shape Caption FILE - People walk up the steps even though the National Archives is closed with the partial government shutdown, Dec. 22, 2018 in Washington. While the Archives safeguards precious national documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, that's only the public face of their sprawling collection, which spans 13 billion pages of text and 10 million maps, charts and drawings, as well as tens of millions of photographs, films and other records. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A letter from acting archivist of the United States Debra Steidel Wall to former President Donald Trump's legal team is photographed Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The letter details that the National Archives recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from an initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier in 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File) Credit: Jon Elswick Credit: Jon Elswick Combined Shape Caption FILE - A letter from acting archivist of the United States Debra Steidel Wall to former President Donald Trump's legal team is photographed Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The letter details that the National Archives recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from an initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier in 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File) Credit: Jon Elswick Credit: Jon Elswick