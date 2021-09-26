Americans win Ryder Cup in a rout, send Europe a message

"We’ve got a lot of young guys. I think they’re going to be on teams for a long time, and I wanted to send a message.”

Tony Finau had said on the eve of these matches that this was “the big one” because Europe had won nine of the last 12, and the Americans had so many fresh faces without any lasting scars from watching Europe celebrate so much over the years.

The big one became one big rout.

The Americans were young, yes, and very good, with four of the top five in the world ranking. The difference is they finally played like it.

Caption Team USA's Dustin Johnson reacts to his putt on the 17th hole during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau reacts to his putt on the 11th hole during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson