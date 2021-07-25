Americans seek more swimming medals on Day 3 of Tokyo Games

The U.S. will have four more chances at winning some hardware led by two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King and three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy. King will attempt to defend her title in the 100-meter breaststroke, and Murphy looks for a second consecutive gold in the men’s 100-meter backstroke.

The finals of the men’s 200-meter freestyle and women’s 100-meter backstroke will also be decided, all during NBC’s primetime coverage. The swimming finals begin at 9:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Few teams have been as dominant in the Olympics as the U.S. women’s basketball team, which has won gold dating all the way to the Atlanta Games in 1996. The women won bronze at the Barcelona Games four years earlier — the last Olympic loss for a team that opens these Olympics with a 66-3 record.

If the Americans win their seventh straight championship they will tie the U.S. men’s basketball team for the most consecutive Olympic team victories in all Olympic sports, men or women.

But not the current men’s team you know, rather the teams that reeled off seven consecutive golds from 1936 through 1968. The U.S. women play Nigeria at 12:40 a.m. on USA Network.

MEN’S WATER POLO

The U.S. men’s water polo team tries for its second straight win when it faces South Africa at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre.

Alex Bowen scored five times to help the U.S. rally for a dramatic 15-13 victory over Japan in its first match in Tokyo. Another win would strengthen the United States’ chances for advancing to the next round after it finished 10th at the 2016 Olympics. The game will share air time with April Ross and Alix Klineman’s beach volleyball match against Spain during the 8 p.m. primetime window in CNBC.

ALL DAY COVERAGE

There will be plenty of action across all platforms all day Monday beginning with preliminary swimming heats on NBC at 12 p.m. in five hours of coverage that includes the women’s skateboarding street final and men’s canoe slalom final. The USA Network has the men’s synchronized platform diving final starting at 2 a.m. in a long stretch of live coverage that includes the start of rugby, 3-on-3 basketball and fencing.

FOR THE LATE CROWD

The U.S. women’s volleyball team plays China on NBC and the bronze medal softball game on CNBC. The second round of men’s singles, third round of women’s singles and men’s and women’s doubles quarterfinals will all be on The Olympic Channel starting at 10 p.m.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/Olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ryan Murphy of the United States arrives for a swimming practice session at the Tokyo Aquatics Center at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

United States's players reach up to block a return ball during a men's volleyball preliminary round pool B match against France, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

United States' Johnny Hooper (2) scores against Japan during a preliminary round men's water polo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey