American woman held in Afghanistan by the Taliban has been released, AP source says

Hall is believed to be the fourth American released from Afghanistan since January.

Earlier this month, George Glezmann, an airline mechanic from Atlanta, was freed after more than two years in custody. That release follows a separate deal, executed on the final day of the Biden administration and also mediated by the Qataris, that secured the releases of Ryan Corbett and William McKenty.

Officials in Kabul, the Afghan capital, said recently that the United States had lifted bounties on three senior Taliban figures, including the interior minister, who also heads a powerful network blamed for attacks against Afghanistan's former Western-backed government.

AP Middle East News Director Victoria Eastwood in Cairo contributed to this report.