BreakingNews
Issue 1 solidly rejected; what does that mean for November abortion vote?

American nurse and her young daughter freed, nearly two weeks after abduction in Haiti

An aid organization in Haiti says that American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter have been freed nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in the capital Port-au-Prince
Nation & World
Updated 27 minutes ago
X

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter were freed Wednesday, nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in Haiti’s capital, according to aid organization El Roi Haiti.

The Christian group founded by Dorsainvil’s husband asked that neither she nor her family be contacted: “There is still much to process and to heal from in this situation," the group said in a statement.

The group added that it confirmed the safe release “with a heart of gratitude and immense joy.” No other details were immediately available, including whether any ransom was paid.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that armed men seized the New Hampshire native and her young daughter in late July from a clinic in a gang-controlled area of Port-au-Prince where Dorsainvil works.

The Christian group has offered medical care, education and other basic services to people in the country’s poorest areas.

Gang warfare has increasingly plagued Haiti since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Gang members regularly killed, rape and hold residents for ransom. A local nonprofit has documented 539 kidnappings since January, a significant rise over previous years.

In a video posted on the El Roi Haiti website, Dorsainvil describes Haitians as “full of joy, and life and love,” people she was blessed to know.

In a blog post, El Roi Haiti said Dorsainvil fell in love with Haiti’s people on a visit there after the devastating 2010 earthquake hit the Caribbean nation.

Dorsainvil graduated from Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts, where a program supports nursing education in Haiti.

In Other News
1
The UN announces that a deal has been reached with Syria to reopen...
2
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says he'll retire in July 2024
3
Bernie Kerik, who advised Giuliani after Trump's 2020 election loss...
4
41 dead in migrant shipwreck according to 4 survivors who set off from...
5
Stock market today: Wall Street holds steady after dropping 5 of past 6...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top