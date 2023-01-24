American Library Association gets $5.5 million Mellon grant

“At a time when libraries and librarians are facing immense pressure and scrutiny, it is affirming and deeply meaningful to have the support of community champions like the Mellon Foundation, who understand our plight and are willing to invest in our mission,” ALA President Lessa Pelayo-Lozada said in a statement Tuesday.

“This transformational gift will enable ALA to expand its existing programs and establish new initiatives to better serve librarians and communities across the nation.”