American Journalism Project supports three news outlets

The site Documented, founded in 2018 by Mazin Sidahmed and Max Siegelbaum, will use the grant to expand newsgathering for Spanish-speaking immigrants. Documented has been praised for innovations in reaching readers, including through Semanal, a Spanish-language newsletter delivered through WhatsApp.

The venture philanthropy fund, begun by the founder of Texas Tribune, is also giving grants to the Montana Free Press in Helena, Montana, and the Beacon in Kansas City, Missouri.