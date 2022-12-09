American, JetBlue expand deal that US is trying to kill

The airlines said Friday that American will add six new routes from New York City while dropping one. JetBlue will start several new routes from New York and Boston. Some will operate only during summer, and most will be limited to one or two flights a day.

American said it plans to drop service between New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Atlanta in May, when JetBlue adds that route. Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines also fly the route.