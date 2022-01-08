American forward Pepi makes Bundesliga debut for Augsburg

The 18-year-old Pepi, who joined Augsburg from Major League Soccer's Dallas on Monday, came on in the 60th minute with his new team already 2-1 down.

Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl introduced Florian Niederlechner at the same time as Pepi, and the two forwards provided an immediate boost for the visitors. Pepi sent Niederlechner through late on, but his teammate’s cross was cleared before the offside flag was raised.