American fans captivated by US team's World Cup run

“Their spirit, their grit, their intensity, the camaraderie they show for each other, and in the grand scheme of it, they are super friendly guys," Labas said. "It's a single focus, single purpose, they are all pulling for each other and I think every single one of them would run through a wall for each other.

“And that's America, right?” Labas posited. “Different backgrounds, different people all come together for a single purpose, and that's one of the things that bonds this team. I mean, I'm with two guys from different parts of Florida, one guy from Minneapolis, I'm from Chicago, and we're rooming together in Qatar. We've spent the last 2½ weeks together just loving life and loving this team.”

The crowd that marched with Labas into the stadium included off-duty U.S. servicemen from nearby Al Udeid Air Force Base, a young couple from Texas, two friends from Redwood City, California, and a woman from Uganda who now lives in Qatar and doesn't even like soccer but became enamored by the American team.

“I got the tickets to come to the match and I am so happy,” said Mastula Kyongo, who wore a bright red head tie, an official Team USA shirt and a scarf decorated with the American flag draped over her shoulders. “They have a young, beautiful team and I just love everything about them.”

The United States failed to qualify for the World Cup four years ago, so much of its 26-man squad had never before experienced such American pride. They received messages from their former hometowns, learned of pauses on classwork so students could watch their matches, and saw social media posts from watch parties around the United States.

“The support has been amazing. The amount of people that have reached out to me leading up to this event, to these games," United States captain Tyler Adams said after the loss to the Netherlands. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our American fans, the American fans that traveled all this way, the American fans back home. I hope we gave them something to be excited about moving forward.”

Heather Holland and Alejandro Szenkier made the trip to Doha from Dallas to fulfill Szenkier's lifelong dream of attending a World Cup. He's originally from Uruguay and the compactness of this World Cup allowed them to make the trip, see two matches a day, and cheer for the USA.

Szenkier wore an American flag as a traditional Gulf Arab headdress and insisted that with winger Christian Pulisic, the United States is developing into a team that will contend on the world soccer stage.

“He's probably the best U.S. player in history,” Szenkier said. “This is going to be a very good team four years from now and help develop a generation for American soccer.”

___

