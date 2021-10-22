American Express profits jump, as travel, dining normalizes

That has now mostly abated. There have been multiple signs in the broader economy that consumers — who make up 70% of all economic activity in the U.S. — have returned to their old habits. Last week, the U.S. reported that retail sales surged 0.7% in September, far stronger than economists had expected.

AmEx says corporate spending has not recovered as much as consumer spending. Many companies are still having their employees work remotely, and business travel has only started to recover. The company says corporate spending will likely fully recover next year.

In response, companies like AmEx have been trying to find various ways to encourage ways for its consumers to use its cards exclusively now that things are normalizing.

The company has launched dining events with exclusive chefs and restaurants accessible only to AmEx cardmembers, added benefits for customers using their cards on gyms and digital entertainment as well as its traditional markets of travel and entertainment.

The credit card issuer and global payments company posted revenue of $10.93 billion, also beating the projections of analysts.

___

This story has been corrected to show that net income was $1.83 billion, not $1.78 billion.