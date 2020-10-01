American cyclist suspended by team after pro-Trump comments

The 2019 junior road race world champion replied to a journalist from the Netherlands who had criticized Trump on Twitter.

“Regrettably, team rider Quinn Simmons made statements online that we feel are divisive, incendiary, and detrimental to the team, professional cycling, its fans, and the positive future we hope to help create for the sport,” Trek-Segafredo said in a statement. "(He) will not be racing for Trek-Segafredo until further notice.”