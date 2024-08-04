U.S. sets two world records on final night of swimming, wins gold-medal race with Australia

The United States has set two world records on the final night of swimming at the Olympic pool on Sunday, winning the gold-medal count over rival Australia and easing the sting of the first loss ever in the men’s 4x100-meter medley relay

By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
NANTERRE, France (AP) — The United States set two world records on the final night of swimming at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, winning the gold-medal count over rival Australia and easing the sting of the first loss ever in the men's 4x100-meter medley relay.

Bobby Finke set a new standard in the 1,500 freestyle and the American women closed a thrilling nine days at La Defense Arena with another record in their 4x100 medley relay.

Lilly King made up for a disappointing showing in her individual events by powering the Americans to the lead on the breaststroke segment. Then it was Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske, two of the biggest U.S. stars at these game, bringing it home in 3 minutes, 49.63 seconds to break the record of 3:50.40 set by the U.S. at the 2019 world championships.

Regan Smith led off in the backstroke leg, finally earning her first career gold.

