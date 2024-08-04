U.S. sets two world records on final night of swimming, wins gold-medal race with Australia

NANTERRE, France (AP) — The United States set two world records on the final night of swimming at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, winning the gold-medal count over rival Australia and easing the sting of the first loss ever in the men's 4x100-meter medley relay.

Bobby Finke set a new standard in the 1,500 freestyle and the American women closed a thrilling nine days at La Defense Arena with another record in their 4x100 medley relay.