American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi lands safely in Rome after security concern

It didn't clarify the cause of the security concern, but added an inspection was required by protocol before the flight could land in New Delhi.

“The flight will stay in Rome overnight to allow for required crew rest before continuing to Delhi as soon as possible tomorrow," the airline said.

An Associated Press reporter filmed two fighter jets flying over the airport shortly before the unscheduled landing. Fire trucks were visible on the landing strip on one side of the plane after it landed.

The airport continued to operate normally, a spokesman with Rome's airport said.

